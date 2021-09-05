Pat Hume was ‘a colossus at a very difficult time’ - Bishops of Derry pay tribute

John and Pat Hume at the Freedom of the City conferring ceremony. (Picture: Hugh Gallagher)

Speaking on Thursday night following confirmation that Pat Hume had passed away, Catholic Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown and Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster each delivered heartfelt tributes that summed up the role Mrs Hume’s pivotal role in securing peace alongside her husband John.

Bishop McKeown said: “It is with great sadness that I have heard of the death of Pat Hume. In her death the city and indeed our country has returned to God an extraordinary person.

“She was small in stature but a colossus at a very difficult time in the history of this island.

“She was the rock behind the man who rightly has been credited as the architect of our current peace.

“In the course of that long and challenging journey towards the peace we enjoy today Pat was brave, courageous and uncompromising, yet she was always gentle and profound in respect for other people and their opinions.

“In the gospel Jesus reminds us that ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God’ (Mt 5:9) I pray that Pat may now enjoy the fullness of this beatitude.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

Bishop Forster said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Pat Hume’s death. Mrs Hume was ever present at her husband, John’s side through his long and distinguished career, and subsequently through his many years of ill health.

“John has left an immense political and historical legacy, and Pat is an intrinsic and indispensable part of that. The affection and esteem in which she was held right across the community is an eloquent tribute to the impact she made on people’s lives.