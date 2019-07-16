Pathologist to report on double tragedy

Pathologists are today expected to begin the process of examining the remains of two people found dead in a flat in Derry at the weekend.

Police are continuing to probe the circumstances after the bodies of the man and woman were discovered in Great James Street on Sunday morning.

The names of the two people have not been officially released and a PSNI spokesperson said a post mortem is to be conducted.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, described the discovery as ‘devastating’.

She extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased, saying: “This is devastating news for the local community and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.”

Sinn Féin’s Mickey Cooper, a councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA), where the deaths occurred, also expressed his condolences.

“Police investigations are now underway,” he said.

“There is a sense of shock and sadness in the local community on hearing this news.

“We send our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased at this extremely difficult time,” he said.

Independent Foyleside Councillor Sean Carr said: “My condolences go out to the families at this tragic time for them. We’ll all thinking about them and praying for them.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry/Londonderry.

“Post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.”