Ms. McLaughlin said: “The news that the Pathway Fund is expected to end in June has caused significant distress and outrage for many families and organisations across Northern Ireland. This fund has facilitated the delivery of life-changing work for thousands of children across the North and a cut simply cannot be allowed to proceed.

“Any cut to such a vital service would fail to recognise the crucial role of early interventions in reducing costs to the public purse in the longer term. There is no doubt that this is a fund that pays for itself many times over and should be viewed as a critical investment in the work of early learning and childcare. As NI falls further and further behind on this issue, I believe that it would be morally and ethically wrong to allow the Pathway Fund to end."

Ms McLaughlin said it seemed like people here were “experiencing cuts day and daily that will hurt the most vulnerable”.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sineád McLaughlin.