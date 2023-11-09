It’s a busy job and it normally comes with a driver to get you from one engagement to the next on time, but Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue was more than happy to take on the challenge of using Translink's cutting-edge Foyle Metro zero emission bus service for an entire day.

Mayor Logue pledged to travel via the city’s new electric bus fleet to all civic engagements pencilled into the busy mayoral diary on Thursday, November 9, which included visits to the Old Library Trust, Waterside Shared Village and Culmore Hub.

Eagle-eyed local photographer Hugh Gallagher spotted the Mayor on the buses on Thursday morning and sent us in the above picture.

The Foyle Metro zero emission fleet was formally launched in September, with 38 single and double deck all-electric vehicles now in full service across the city. In addition, Translink customers using Foyle bus and coach services can now avail of on-board contactless payment.

Mayor Logue, said: “I was delighted to board the innovative Foyle Metro zero emission bus service for an entire day while fulfilling my civic engagements, leaving the hybrid mayoral vehicle behind.

“I was struck by the remarkable convenience, comfort and accessibility offered by the service, coupled with the chance to use an emission-free mode of public transport. I would really encourage local people to play their part in the effort to reduce carbon footprints. Consider leaving the car at home, as doing so even once a week can make a meaningful difference to enhancing the air quality in our city. I hope that people take this message to heart and actively participate in our journey towards a greener, more vibrant city.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said:

“I would like to commend Mayor Logue for coming on board our innovative Foyle Metro zero emission bus service for the ‘Mayor’s Pledge’ initiative.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue enjoying a chat with passenger, one year old Ellie Duddy as the eco-friendly Foyle Metro bus makes its way to the Creggan Estate in Derry on Wednesday. The Mayor was travelling via the city's new electric bus service to all civic engagements pencilled into the busy mayoral diary on Thursday, 9th November which included visits to the Old Library Trust, Waterside Shared Village and Culmore Hub.

“Derry~Londonderry is one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to have a fully zero emission urban bus service, so any opportunity to encourage passengers to hop aboard is welcomed as it undoubtedly contributes to a substantial reduction in emissions.

“We are optimistic that with the Mayor setting an example, many others will follow her lead and consider leaving the car at home, at least one day a week. This shift will allow everyone to experience the advantages of zero emission public transport, helping to create a better-connected future for all.”

Translink also recently announced enhanced timetables for the Foyle Metro network, including the addition of later evening services on Friday and Saturday nights. Full timetable and fares information is available at www.translink.co.uk ,Translink’s Journey Planner or by calling into Foyle Street Bus Station.

For more information on Foyle Metro visit: www.translink.co.uk/FoyleMetroZE and follow @Translink_NI #BetterConnected.