Patricia’s bringing ‘Positivi-tea’ to fellow mums

Patricia Myszor who has four daughters aged from four years to five months old, has set up ‘Positivi-tea,’ with the first get-together set to take place in the Orange Hall on June 30 at 7.30pm.

The group aims to bring mammies, grannies and mammies-to-be together for a chat and a cuppa, while helping to promote self-care, positive mental health and well-being.

‘Positivi-tea’ will initially run monthly, with guest speakers each night.

Patricia Myszor.

The first speakers will be Caroline Doherty, Doula and Placenta Encapulation Specialist and Counsellor Paula Coyle.

Patricia was actually inspired to set up ‘Positivi-tea’ after attending meet-ups previously set up in Buncrana by a group that included Caroline.

This was called ‘Tea and Toast’ and its ethos was similar to ‘Positivi-tea.’

‘Tea and Toasts’ monthly meetings were hugely successful and were attended by women from across Buncrana and Inishowen, before they ceased due to lockdown.

Patricia was one of the mothers who attended these meet-ups and told how she wouldn’t miss them as they were really beneficial to her.

“When Tea and Toast first started in 2019 I was a mammy of two. I had a lot going on - my second daughter was a preemie - and even though I had my family and my husband around me, I still felt a bit isolated.

“I saw a Facebook post shared by a former teacher about Tea and Toast and thought it looked great. I debated with myself whether I should go or not. I was having a bit of a bad time with my mental health and knew I needed something like this. I decided to go and was so nervous that first night.”

However, Patricia found a lovely community of mothers, who were all at different stages of their own lives and who were welcoming and non-judgemental.

“I was so glad that I went and stayed. It felt so good and so freeing. I wouldn’t miss a meeting after that. It’s two hours to yourself that you might not otherwise have.

“Even if you’re at home and the children are sleeping etc, you’re still thinking about are they ok? are they cold, hungry etc. But, when you’re sitting with the other women, listening to speakers and chatting, it clears your head and gives you time for you.”

Patricia said it also emphasised the importance of self-care, something that can sometimes be difficult when you’re a mammy.

“I love being a mammy and self-care is so important in that too.

“ If you can’t give love a bit of love to yourself, it’s hard to give love back when you’re breaking down inside.”

This is one of the reasons Patricia has invited Paula Coyle to speak about mental health and the importance of caring for it.

This is particularly relevant as the country begins to get back to a form of ‘normality’ after Covid 19 lockdown, - a time that was isolating for many.

When Patricia moved from Buncrana to Newtowncunningham, she realised she wanted to set up something similar for mammies locally.

“There was nothing at all during Covid 19, obviously because of restrictions. I really wanted to set this up when things opened back up. I ran it past Caroline - who has been really supportive - and decided to go ahead and do it.

“ I hope it benefits other women the way Tea and Toast helped me. It will run monthly, at first, but if there is a need or want for it then I might run it fortnightly. I just hope that everyone enjoys it and it gives people that chance to have some time to themselves in a sage, comfortable environment.”

Patricia stressed that mammies with children of any age - whether they’re two or 20 - are welcome to attend, as well as grannies, mammies-to-be, as well as women who are hoping to be mammies. You don’t have to book - just show up on the night.

You also don’t have to be from Newtowncunningham - women from all areas are welcome. Admission is free. Although a small donation to cover overhead costs would be appreciated, it is not at all essential. The meet-up will last two hours - from 7.30-9.30pm.

Patricia hopes to see as many people there as possible.