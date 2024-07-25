Patrick Topping, Peggy Gou and KETTAMA lined up for Emerge this August
Emerge is back! After a sold-out weekend last year, the festival is back in 2024 at Boucher Road Playing Fields, during the August Bank Holiday weekend.
It promises to be the biggest yet, featuring new mind-blowing production and some of the biggest global names in electronic music.
Emerge 2024 promises to host several world class acts, performances from Patrick Topping, Peggy Gou and an Irish exclusive b2b set from KETTAMA and Skin On Skin plus Emerge Festival debuts from the likes of Hannah Laing, Ben Hemsley, DJ Daddy Trance and loads more! The 2024 Emerge Festival will have an even greater emphasis on the AV experience.
The festival boasts a line-up of more than 50 acts, across four stages and two days.
Joe Dougan from Emerge Music Festival commented: “We’ve listened closely to our audience feedback - 2023 was a landmark year for Emerge, Ireland’s largest Electronic music festival, and 2024 is set to be even bigger. The audio/visual experience is a huge emphasis for us, and we plan to substantially raise the bar with this - the plans look spectacular.
"This year’s bill is a world class line-up of talent in this genre, with a strong element of homegrown artists, who are headlining and closing stages alongside the best electronic acts on the planet."
Emerge Festival kicks off on August 24 and finishes on August 25 2024, Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast.
Limited Day Tickets on sale NOW from ticketmaster.ie
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.