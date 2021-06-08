Paul Givan to take over from Arlene Foster as First Minister - DUP Ministers replaced by Edwin Poots

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middelton has been named as a Junior Minister by his part leader.

Paul Givan, who represents Lagan Valley in the Assembly, will now replace Arlene Foster after she stepped down as party leader and First Minister and left the DUP last month.

Mr Givan will be joined in the new DUP Ministerial team from next Monday by Michelle McIlveen, who is to be the new Education Minister and Paul Frew, who will take over the Economy portfolio from Diane Dodds.

Paul Givan is new First Minister. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mr Poots announced the new senior posts at Stormont on Tuesday.

Mr Givan Tweeted this afternoon: “I am privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to serve our people in the days ahead.

“When I first entered politics I never believed I would follow in the footsteps of Dr Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

“I am indebted to their service and sacrifice.”

Gary Middleton MLA.