Paul raises over £2,000 for Foyle Hospice via 'Craic In The Fountain'

Paul Jackson is pictured presenting a cheque to Noel McMonagle, Events Fundraiser, Foyle Hospice, for £2,130 in aid of Foyle Hospice.

The impressive donation is the proceeds from ‘Craic in the Fountain’ event held recently.

This was a family fun day which Paul organised for all the neighbours in the Fountain where they enjoyed food, bouncy castles, ice cream, entertainment and much more.

Foyle Hospice provides bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, Day Therapy facilities, Community Specialist Palliative Nursing, a 24/7 Advice Line, and Bereavement Counselling Services.