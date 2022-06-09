Paul Whitters ‘lost his life needlessly’: NI Secretary of State

Paul Whitters (15) - pictured with his baby brother Aidan - died in April 1981 after being hit in the head with a plastic bullet fired by a member of the RUC.

Brandon Lewis MP says his “deepest sympathies” are with the family of Paul Whitters who was just 15 years old when he was shot in the head with a plastic bullet in April 1981.

The incident followed a day of rioting in Derry during the Long Kesh hunger strikes.

Paul was throwing stones when he was shot by a police officer at Great James’ Street.

He survived for 10 days before a decision was made to remove him from life support.

Paul Whitters’ sister, Emma, recently said it was her understanding that a file on the teenager’s death, housed at the National Archives at Kew, would not be released for another 62 years.

Emma said the file’s closure underscored the “culture of contempt” shown to her family over the years.

On Thursday, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said it had released more information publicly, via the National Archives, regarding the case of Paul Whitters.

In a statement, NIO Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “My deepest sympathies are with the family of Paul Whitters.

“This was a tragic incident where a young person lost his life needlessly.

“In light of concerns raised by the family and the Government’s commitment to helping families uncover more information about what happened to their loved ones during the Troubles, we have released more information on this case via the National Archives.