A dedication and blessing of a new peace and reconciliation cross erected on Gollan Hill in Fahan is set to take place this Sunday, September 28.

The new cross’ dedication and blessing will be held in memory of Fr Neal Carlin and the people of Fahan’s main Christian churches, who first erected a cross at the location in 1979.

That cross was put in place to commemorate and celebrate the late Pope John Paul II’s first visit to Ireland in September 1979.

The original cross remained in place until 20 years ago, when it was replaced with another, wooden, cross.

On left, members of the community pictured after the cross was erected (photo courtesy of Catherine Carlin) and on right, the late Fr Neal Carlin.

Over time, the wooden cross succumbed to the elements and began to rot, so the decision was made to replace it.

A stunning hand-crafted Celtic-inspired cross was recently erected on the site by members of the community, including Fr Carlin’s family.

Catherine Carlin told the ‘Journal’ how the community gave them so much help and support, as did local farmers, as well as Damien McDaid and Sons Plant Hire, Duffy Plant Hire and Ground Works LTD, DJ McDaid and Ryan Duffy and many more.

The much-loved and respected Fr Carlin, who passed away in 2021, previously lived in Fahan and it is a place with which he will be forever associated.

At his funeral, Father Francis Bradley outlined how much it meant to him: “Fahan, to him, was the sheltered place of Mura.”

“In Fahan he became aware of the Celtic Saints and his devotion to them and his sheltering under their protection and guidance has been life-long.”

Fr Carlin founded such esteemed institutions as the White Oaks addiction centre, the St. Anthony’s retreat centre, the IOSAS Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden and the Columba Community,

Fr Bradley added: ““In his writings and preaching, Father Neal always emphasised the central importance of building community as the heart of the Church’s mission.”

The dedication, illumination and blessing of the new cross at Gollan Hill will take place this September 28 at 3pm in memory of Fr Neal Carlin and the people of Fahan’s main Christian churches.

Everyone is very much welcome to attend.