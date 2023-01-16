News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured at the launch of Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland Exhibition at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Tower Museum. The exhibition celebrates women who "wanted to create a better future" and is part of the Herstory programme which will tour various locations marking the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement. included are from left, Bronagh Hinds, Eileen Weir, Roisin Doherty, Museum Services,, Melanie Lynch, Bernadatte Walsh, City Archivist, Susan McCrory Joanne Fitzpatrick and the artist FRIZ who created the portriats. :.

Peace Heroines Exhibition launched in the Derry Museum

The Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland exhibition was officially launched in the Tower Museum on Friday, January 13.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
21 minutes ago

The Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland exhibition explores the collaboration of local women working across borders, political and religious divides. The exhibition will tell the story of both individual peace heroines and collectives, such as the Derry Peace Women, the Women’s Coalition and the special dynamic between the Shankill Women’s Centre and the Falls Road Women’s Centre.

The project was initially launched in Stormont in 2022, and the exhibition will be shown at a number of locations marking the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in 2023.

The Peace Heroines Exhibition will remain on display in the Tower Museum until the 24th March 2023.

