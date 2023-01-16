Peace Heroines Exhibition launched in the Derry Museum
The Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland exhibition was officially launched in the Tower Museum on Friday, January 13.
The Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland exhibition explores the collaboration of local women working across borders, political and religious divides. The exhibition will tell the story of both individual peace heroines and collectives, such as the Derry Peace Women, the Women’s Coalition and the special dynamic between the Shankill Women’s Centre and the Falls Road Women’s Centre.
The project was initially launched in Stormont in 2022, and the exhibition will be shown at a number of locations marking the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in 2023.
The Peace Heroines Exhibition will remain on display in the Tower Museum until the 24th March 2023.