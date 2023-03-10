To mark International Women's Day, a special guided tour of the Peace Heroines of Northern Ireland exhibition was led by Melanie Lynch, CEO & Creative Director of the group behind the collection – Herstory. The exhibition explores the collaboration of local women working across borders, political and religious divides. Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Good Relations team, the tour aimed to shine a spotlight on some of the pioneering female figures who dedicated their lives to building a better future here.

On display at the museum until March 24th, Peace Heroines tells the story of both individual women and collectives, such as the Derry Peace Women, the Women’s Coalition and the special dynamic between the Shankill Women’s Centre and the Falls Road Women’s Centre.

The exhibition features nine vibrant, large-scale individual portrait paintings by the artist FRIZ. The subjects are all women who have made an indelible mark on the Northern Ireland peace process, including Monica McWilliams, Pearl Sagar, Linda Ervine, Pat Hume, May Blood, Ann Carr, and Saidie Patterson.

Amanda Biega, Good Relations officer, DCSDC, with Bernadette Walsh, Museum Curator, with a group on a tour of the ‘Peace Heroines Exhibition’ to mark Good Relations International Women’s Day, held in the Tower Museum. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The project was initially launched in Stormont in 2022, and the exhibition is being shown at a number of locations marking the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April 2023.

Good Relations officer with Council, Amanda Biega said: “To mark International Women’s Day we wanted to shine a light on the pioneering and inspirational women who have changed the course of local history. The tour gave us the opportunity to delve at bit more into the lives of some of these fearless community leaders and to reflect on the contribution women make to our society on so many levels. I would really recommend visiting the Tower Museum to see the Peace Heroines exhibition before it moves to its next venue.”

There’s still time to view the exhibition which is on display at the Tower Museum until the 24th March 2023.

Group from left, Marie Coyle, Margaret Quigg, Denise O'Reilly and Brenda Divin at the ‘Peace Heroines Exhibition’ to mark Good Relations International Women’s Day, held in the Tower Museum. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)