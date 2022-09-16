People can register for Chieftain’s Walk in person on Sunday from 12pm.

Mary Lou McDonald, with members of the McGuinness family and supporters at a previous launch of ‘The Chieftain’s Walk’, an annual charity walk in memory of Martin McGuinness, at Grianan of Aileach. DER0518GS027

Online registration will also remain open.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to the city on Sunday for the Chieftain’s Walk to remember Martin Mc Guinness.

“The response to the event has been excellent so far. Thanks to everyone who has registered for the walk so far.

“A stall will be set up on Sunday at the starting point of the walk in Gartan Square Park on Westland Street to allow people to register in person from 12pm until 1pm.

