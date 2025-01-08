People in Derry urged to walk like a penguin to avoid injury during cold snap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Derry have been advised to walk like a penguin to avoid slipping and sustaining injury on the ice during the ongoing cold snap.

The Western Trust has appealed to the public to take extra care if they are out and about as footpaths and walkways are particularly treacherous.

“Over the recent cold spell, the chances of falling while out and about on the ice are higher If you have to go out, one thing you can do to reduce your chances of injury is to walk like a penguin,” the Trust said.

This involves shuffling along with short, flat-footed steps.

To talk like a penguin bend slightly and keep your knees loose; point your feet out slightly; extend your arms at your sides; Walk flat-footed, taking short steps; and keep your centre of gravity over your feet.

More fall prevention advise is available at the following website: https://westerntrust.hscni.net/health-and-wellbeing/later-years-2/