Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The people of Derry and Donegal have been urged to show their support and welcome for renowned Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza when he visits the city on Thursday.

The 25-year-old’s name became known across the world as he documented, on the ground and at great risk, the war in Gaza on his social media.

He quickly garnered almost 18 million followers on his Instagram page as he detailed, via images and videos, the crisis and devastation caused by the ongoing violence being inflicted on people in Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning photojournalist will visit Derry on Thursday, August 21, during which he will take part in an ‘in-conversation event’ with Jamie-Lee O’Donnell in the Guildhall. It follows similar events in Dublin and Belfast.

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza stands in a street in the central part of the Palestinian territory on December 18, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

The event will raise funds for the victims of the war and is being organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The event was sold out within hours, but anyone who wishes to welcome the photojournalist to Derry can do so at Free Derry Corner at 4pm.

IPSC Chairperson Catherine Hutton urged as many people as possible to attend Free Derry Corner to show their solidarity and provide a ‘strong Derry welcome’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Free Derry Corner is iconic and means a lot to Palestinians. I have been out there and in many of the refugee camps, you will see images of Free Derry Corner. It symbolises struggle, injustice and resilience.

“Motaz will speak for a short time and then we will walk from there to the Guildhall, which was part of the route in 1972 that didn’t happen because of the events of Bloody Sunday. We would like as many people as possible to be at Free Derry Corner to show their support and welcome Motaz to Derry. Please bring your flags and show him a strong Derry welcome.”

A mural of Motaz has been painted at Free Derry Corner in recent days and Catherine said that a crowd gathered as it was being created.

"I think Motaz has engaged people in a way that they hadn’t been before.”

Motaz will also visit the Museum of Free Derry on Thursday, before visiting Free Derry Corner, followed by the event at the Guildhall at 7pm.