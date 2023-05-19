'People want to send a clear signal about getting an Executive back up and running' - Sinn Féin Derry MLA

Speaking to the Journal after Sinn Féin returned all its 10 candidates in the first four of seven counts to get under way in Derry City & Strabane District Council, Pádraig Delargy said people had understood the message and also understood the candidates put forward would work hard to deliver the change they want to see.

Mr Delargy said: “We are delighted with the results so far. People want to send a clear signal about getting an Executive back up and running, delivering for healthcare services and making sure we have a better society for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have endorsed a positive campaign and they have endorsed hard working candidates across the north, particularly in Derry City & Strabane.”

SOme of the Sinn Féin candidates getting elected in Derry.

Commenting on the success of Sinn Féin thus far in the local government election, he added: "We’ve fantastatic results, we have stood fantastic candidates who people understand work hard for them.

"What we have heard time and time again at the doors is people want to see delivery but they want to see the Executive back up and running to make a difference to their lives, to help with the cost of living, to tackle the issues we are seeing in the health service and really to make their lives better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad