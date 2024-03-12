People's Document on 100% redress sent to politicians in Donegal: 'The persistence of this situation is cruel'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners Paddy Diver, Lisa Doherty Hela (100% Redress No Less), Lisa Hone, Tricia Doherty (MAG), Roisin Gallagher (Redress Focus Groups) and Michael Doherty have been working over the past week to incorporate input gathered from an audience of hundreds of affected homeowners who attended a recent meeting at the An Grianan Hotel, into the final ‘People’s Document – A Definition of A True 100% Redress’.

Paddy Diver from 100% Redress No Less said: “It was incredible to see so many people turn up for the meeting last Monday, it was standing room only, which sends a very clear message in itself - the DCB scheme is falling way short of what it needs to deliver.

"This is the People’s Document because it reflects back what they know is needed to ensure no one is left behind.”

Young demonstrators at a previous rally over the Defective Blocks crisis rally at Buncrana’s Shorefront. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2120GS – 040

Well-known campaigner Michael Doherty said the collective have gone through ‘every single comment’ whether written or verbal and ‘done our best to ensure that they are woven into the principles of the document and ensure the people’s voices are heard’.

Pointing to the full support of the Dail on June 15, 2021 when a 100% Redress Motion was passed unopposed, he said: “We had politicians from all over the country voicing their full support for 100% Redress on the stage at both mass rallies in Dublin and we look forward to their continued support in delivering a true 100% Redress as defined by the people.”

A letter accompanying the People’s Document asks all recipients for a written response by Monday, March 25 as to how the public representatives and/ or their political party will support the principles and practical requirements detailed. In addition, politicians are being invited to address a public meeting of homeowners on Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm at the Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

Roisin Gallagher from Redress Focus Groups stated: “What started as an avoidable problem is now a full blown disaster. It is a crisis affecting all corners of our society, needing full attention from all departments. The campaigners and the people have spoken - we will no longer accept half-baked efforts and crumbs from the table.

Affected families at the mass rally in Dublin.

"With the crisis escalating rapidly, the physical and mental health of those suffering is crumbling faster than our homes. The need for supports to be put in place cannot be denied. Emergency funding must be provided for the Redress Focus Groups Support Hub Proposal,”

Lisa Hone,Chairperson of MAG added: “The People’s Document, based on the lived experience of impacted homeowners, means there is no excuse for any politician not to understand what needs to be delivered in practical terms. Families victim to this crisis, which was none of their doing, still find themselves without a pathway forward and still having to campaign for true redress.