Performers invited to bring the magic to Derry Halloween Carnival Parade

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, visited the Rath Mór home of all things Halloween today for the official launch of the parade, which is the highlight of the world famous four-day festival, this year running from October 28-31.

There she joined Project Manager Jim Collins in issuing the annual call out to schools, sports clubs, drama groups and dancing troupes, who bring their talents to the festival each year. Over 600 performers take in the parade which weaves its magic through the streets of the city centre on Halloween night.

Launching the parade, Mayor Logue said: “Our Halloween celebrations have always belonged to the people of Derry, from that very first Halloween fancy dress party that inspired the huge internationally renowned event it has become today. Local people really pull out all the stops when it comes to dressing up and that has passed down through the generations. The Carnival Parade really elevates the community involvement and it’s a great opportunity for young people and cultural groups to showcase their creativity and talents.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performers invited to bring the magic to Derry Halloween Carnival Parade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Collins heads up the team of artists and makers who spend months preparing props and costumes for the festival, which this year brings ‘the Walled City of Bones’ to life. Volunteers are always welcome for anyone who wants to try their hand at creating, and Jim is also encouraging local groups to get involved. “The Halloween Carnival Parade is one of the biggest community led events in the country and it depends so much on the involvement of our local clubs and groups,” he stressed. “Organisations and schools who get involved have the opportunity to take part in workshops led by our skilled facilitators to help create their own costumes and props, which is all part of the fun in the build up to the event.

“It’s a great collaborative experience, and we are look forward to working with different groups every year, who all bring something unique to the event.”

You can sign up to take part in the parade, which will cast its spell on tens of thousands of revellers in Derry’s city centre on Halloween night, by contacting [email protected]