British singer-songwriter Peter Andre is on his way to Derry’s Millennium Forum as is stars in ‘The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Starring Peter Andre is a spectacular, high-energy celebration of one of the best-selling groups of all time.

The show will be performed at the Millennium Forum on Sunday, April 5 2026.

From the streets of New Jersey to the bright lights of Broadway and the West End, this show takes you on a nostalgic journey through the timeless hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Expect all your favourites, including:

Sherry

Big Girls Don’t Cry

My Eyes Adored You

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

…and many more!

With over 150 million records sold, 20 Top Ten Hits, 8 Number Ones and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, their music continues to thrill audiences around the world.

Tickets go onsale for the Millennium Forum on Friday, August 22 at 9.30am. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk.