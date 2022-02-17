Pfizer vaccinations for children aged 5-11 in Northern Ireland approved

JCVI has advised that all children aged between 5 to 11 will be offered two 10 mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty®) with an interval of at least 12 weeks between doses. The paediatric dose is a third of the strength of an adult dose.

In December JCVI advised that children aged 5 to 11 years in a clinical risk group, or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed should be offered primary course vaccination.

JCVI have advised that the intention is to increase the immunity of vaccinated individuals against severe COVID-19 in advance of a potential future wave.

Vaccinations for children from aged 5 and over have now been approved.

In a statement JCVI said that: “This advice on the offer of vaccination to 5 – 11-year olds who are not in a clinical risk group is considered by JCVI as a one-off pandemic response programme. As the COVID-19 pandemic moves further towards endemicity in the UK, JCVI will review whether, in the longer term, an offer of vaccination to this, and other paediatric age groups, continues to be advised.”