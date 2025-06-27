Phase Two of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant scheme now open

Donegal County Council has launched Phase Two of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant scheme.

Building on the success of the first round in October 2024, the scheme invites businesses, community groups, artists, musicians, performers and individuals to bring fresh ideas to Buncrana’s night-time offering, making the town an even more vibrant and welcoming place after dark.

Grants of up to €1,000 are available to help add to the variety of events Buncrana offers at night. As one of only nine towns and cities selected nationally to take part in the Night-Time Economy pilot, Buncrana is leading the way in how rural towns can reimagine their public spaces and evening activities.

John Mc G. Laughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said: “This initiative shows what’s possible when communities come together with creativity and vision. The Night-Time Economy pilot is not only revitalising Buncrana’s evenings, it’s setting a national example for how smaller towns can grow in a way that’s inclusive, safe and sustainable. Donegal County Council is proud to lead and support this work, and we look forward to seeing what Phase Two will inspire.”

Sophie Gallagher, Night-Time Economy Advisor for Buncrana, added: “The night-time economy is a vital part of our community’s social and economic life. Through this initiative, we will work closely with local businesses, organisations and residents to enhance the variety of evening activities on offer. This scheme is about more than just keeping the lights on later; it’s about redefining how people experience the town after sunset. From live music and cultural pop-ups to night-time food events and creative uses of public space, the grant scheme is open to all who want to contribute to a richer, more diverse evening culture in Buncrana.”

The first phase of this initiative attracted a wide range of applications, spanning the arts, food, youth, and community sectors. Phase Two aims to build on this momentum, unlocking even more ideas and partnerships from across the local area.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday 8th July 2025. Interested parties can contact Sophie Gallagher, The Night-Time Economy Advisor, Donegal County Council, for an application pack via email on [email protected]