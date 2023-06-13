Philip McGuinness announced as new Deputy Principal for Crana College in Buncrana

He will now join the Senior Management Team of Mr Kevin Cooley, Principal, and Ms Sinead Anderson, Deputy Principal.

The additional Deputy Principal post in Crana College arose as a result of the continued increase in enrolment in Crana College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Buncrana, Philip has been employed in Crana College for the last seventeen years, initially as a Science and Biology teacher, and more recently as the Home School Community Liaison (HSCL) Coordinator. Previous roles included Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) Coordinator, public relations and enrolment, as well as an academic year as Acting Deputy Principal. He holds a Masters in Education and Leadership from Ulster University, along with Postgraduate Diplomas in Education (Queen’s University, Belfast) and School Development Planning (University of Galway).

Newly-appointed Deputy Principal of Crana College, Buncrana, Mr Philip McGuinness.

He has also taken on a number of roles nationally with the Junior Cycle for Teachers, Professional Development Service for Teachers and National Induction Programme for Teachers.

Philip said of his appointment, “I am excited about the prospect of being Deputy Principal in the school that I attended as a student, and in which I have worked for the majority of my career. The support in place and the commitment from staff to the school is exemplary. We are very community focused, and I hope to further enhance this through my role. Crana College is a very special place to work as there is a positive atmosphere of respect, care and achievement. Crana College has an exciting future - in particular the new school building will be very welcome by students, staff and parents and also a great additional resource to the Buncrana community and beyond.”

“I am looking forward to working with Kevin and Sinead, my colleagues, students, and the parents in this new role, and I am excited to embark on this new chapter in my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crana College has a school population of more than six hundred students, with a teaching staff in excess of fifty and another twenty support staff members, inclusive of sixteen Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

In congratulating Philip on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley stated, “I am delighted to welcome the appointment of Mr Philip McGuinness as an additional Deputy Principal at Crana College. With his considerable experience and expertise in education, I have no doubt Philip can complement the existing senior management team of Mr Kevin Cooley, Principal and Ms Sinead Anderson, Deputy Principal. Philip's passion for fostering academic excellence, dedication to student well-being, and proven leadership skills will undoubtedly enhance the ability of Crana College to provide a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for all the students.

“I look forward to supporting the management team as the school continues to strive for excellence, while creating a supportive and inclusive environment for the entire school community,” he added.

Crana College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools, and one of three in Inishowen, under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. Over 5,600 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in 2022.