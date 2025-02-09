The event which took place at Cultúrlann Léim An Mhadaidh in St Patrick’s Hall on January 31st, was organised by Jo’s son, Mick and featured a host of local musicians, including Paddy Nash and Mick’s own band Lucky Flamingos. Jo McCann passed away in September after a period of illness and the family wanted to thank Marie Curie for the support that they had provided in her final weeks explained Mick.

“Mum’s last weeks were hard, and I don’t know how we would have coped without the help that we got from Marie Curie,” Mick added, “The volunteers and staff couldn’t have been more supportive, they really do provide a fantastic service. I don’t think we could ever wholly repay them for the assistance they provided, and we just wanted to give a little back to them.”

“My wife Cathy and I have our own band and play in some of the bars and pubs around the North West and so we decided it would be an idea to hold a fundraising concert. January 31 would have been mum’s birthday and in the past she had been chair of the Glór Committee that refurbished and now runs St Pat’s Hall, so it was a fitting date and an ideal venue for an event in her memory.”

A host of local musicians played at the event – Paddy Nash, Alan Nicholl, Ashleen and Mark Allen, Rob White, Emma Brennan, Majella Cassidy, Laura Sheary, Jo’s daughter Rosie McCann and her granddaughter Niamh McCann.

“It was a fantastic night and a great way to remember Mum,” said Mick: “People were so generous with their time; I can’t thank all the musicians who participated enough and the crowd who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. I’d also like to thank the team at Glór Léim an Mhadaidh for giving us the use of the hall and the committee of the Limavady Jazz and Blues Festival for lending us tables for the night.”

One of the highlights of the night came when Jo’s husband, Jimmy, dusted down his accordion and took to the stage.

“It was a nice moment when Dad played a few tunes on the accordion, I think it’s been 50 years or so since he last played, and he got a standing ovation.”

But the real focus of the night was raising money for Marie Curie and by that measure it was a real success.

“We set ourselves a target to raise over £2,500 but in the end the total was over £4,800. We’d really like to send our appreciation to everyone who donated, whether it was on the night or online and I’d also like to give our thanks to those who provided prizes for the raffle. The event surpassed our expectations, and we are simply happy to be able to give something back to Marie Curie,” said Mick.

Bobby Hunter, Ryan Kennedy and Steven Doherty enjoy the music at the Jo McCann Memorial concert in aid of Marie Curie.

Jimmy McCann dusted off his accordion at the Marie Curie fundraiser in memory of his late wife, Jo.

Enjoying the night at the Jo McCann Memorial fundraising concert at Cultúrlann Léim An Mhadaidh, in St Pat's Hall.