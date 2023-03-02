Pics from Derry birthdays, engagements and retirements in March 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographers were flat out in March 2003 capturing locals celebrating milestones and events.
Friend and Family of Nicola Carr who celebrated her 18h birthday at the Ebrington Centre. Includea are, Kirsty Kilgore, christopher Carr, Charlene Simpson Granny Carr marie McDaid and her mum and dad Nicky and Gail. (1803CG12)
David pictured with friends Mark, Joan, Sharline, Caroline and John. (2503JM14)
