Eamonn pictured with Laura Ramsey, Danielle McCartney, Jaqueline Barlow and Lisa Curran. (2503JM04):.
Pics from Derry birthdays, engagements and retirements in March 2003

The ‘Journal’ photographers were flat out in March 2003 capturing locals celebrating milestones and events.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
2 minutes ago

Do you recognise anyone you know?

1. Back in the Day - Derry party pics from March 2003

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

2. Back in the Day - Derry party pics from March 2003

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

3. Friend and Family of Nicola Carr who celebrated her 18h birthday at the Ebrington Centre. Includea are, Kirsty Kilgore, christopher Carr, Charlene Simpson Granny Carr marie McDaid and her mum and dad Nicky and Gail. (1803CG12) :Back in the Day - Derry party pics from March 2003

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

4. David pictured with friends Mark, Joan, Sharline, Caroline and John. (2503JM14) :Back in the Day - Derry party pics from March 2003

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry