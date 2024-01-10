News you can trust since 1772
Kate Martin. (07001PG08):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004Kate Martin. (07001PG08):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004
Kate Martin. (07001PG08):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

Pictures of Derry kids from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

20 years ago in January 2004, these pupils in Longtower Primary School were interviewed by the ‘Journal’ to get their opinion on the world.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:48 GMT

Pictures from the Derry Journal archive

Jodie Jordan. (0701PG06):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

1. Jodie Jordan. (0701PG06):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

Jodie Jordan. (0701PG06):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Callum Nash. (0701PG02):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

2. Callum Nash. (0701PG02):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

Callum Nash. (0701PG02):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Christopher Hegarty. (0701PG10):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

3. Christopher Hegarty. (0701PG10):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

Christopher Hegarty. (0701PG10):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Daniel Wright. (0701PG09):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

4. Daniel Wright. (0701PG09):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004

Daniel Wright. (0701PG09):Young people from Longtower Primary School pictured in January 2004 Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry