Pictures of Derry rally calling for an end to violence against women and girls

A candle-lit rally was held on the steps of the Guildhall on Friday, calling for an end to violence against women and girls.
The rally was held on the second anniversary of Ashling Murphy’s murder in County Offaly in January 2022 and was in response to the reported sexual assault in Derry on New Year’s Eve. The vigil was organised by Alliance for Choice Derry to show solidarity to all victims and survivors of sexual violence.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Placard placed on the steps of the Guildhall on Friday evening remembering all victims and survivors of violence against women and girls. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Veteran civil rights campaigner Eamonn McCann attended the solidarity rally for all victims and survivors of violence against women held at Guildhall square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Mel Bradley speaking at a rally held at Guildhall square on Friday evening in a protest at violence against women and girls following the recently reported rape of a woman in the city. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Anita Villa, Alliance for Choice Derry, speaking at a rally held at Guildhall square on Friday evening in a protest at violence against women and girls following the recently reported rape of a woman in the city. Photo: George Sweeney
