Pictures of North West Migrants Forum's summer scheme in Derry
The North West Migrants Forum’s summer scheme is in full swing with young people enjoying a wide range of activities.
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST
Week one saw the eight to ten-year-old group engage in a colourful art project, take in a movie and bowling at Derry’s bowling alley and then make a splash at Creggan Country Park. The summer scheme has been made possible through funding from the Co-Op Foundation’s Future Communities Project which aims to encourage young people into positions of leadership. Events run for six weeks until August 17.
