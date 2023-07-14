News you can trust since 1772
Cheeky smiles all round from Koko and Daniel.

Pictures of North West Migrants Forum's summer scheme in Derry

The North West Migrants Forum’s summer scheme is in full swing with young people enjoying a wide range of activities.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

Week one saw the eight to ten-year-old group engage in a colourful art project, take in a movie and bowling at Derry’s bowling alley and then make a splash at Creggan Country Park. The summer scheme has been made possible through funding from the Co-Op Foundation’s Future Communities Project which aims to encourage young people into positions of leadership. Events run for six weeks until August 17.

Sophia with the lovely t-shirt she created under the watchful eye of artist and teacher Estefania Baena Navarro.

1. NWMF summer scheme 3.jpg

Sophia with the lovely t-shirt she created under the watchful eye of artist and teacher Estefania Baena Navarro. Photo: none

Youth leader Aoife offering Shanya a helping hand during the art programme.

2. NWMF summer scheme 2.jpg

Youth leader Aoife offering Shanya a helping hand during the art programme. Photo: none

Ellie gives the camera a glance as she waits for the art class to begin.

3. NWMF summer scheme 5.jpg

Ellie gives the camera a glance as she waits for the art class to begin. Photo: none

Youth leader Deirbhile Herron takes aim at the bowling alley.

4. NWMF summer scheme 6.jpg

Youth leader Deirbhile Herron takes aim at the bowling alley. Photo: none

