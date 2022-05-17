Pictures Special! ‘Boogie for Bronagh’ at Guildhall Sq.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, was among those who took part in Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s (FDST) ‘Boogie for Bronagh’ event at Guildhall Square on Saturday. It was held in memory of FDST member Bronagh McLaughlin who sadly passed away last year. Bronagh’s family were joined by members and staff of FDST as they took part in lots of different dances. Photos: Martin McKeown.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:27 pm