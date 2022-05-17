Pictures Special! ‘Boogie for Bronagh’ at Guildhall Sq.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, was among those who took part in Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s (FDST) ‘Boogie for Bronagh’ event at Guildhall Square on Saturday. It was held in memory of FDST member Bronagh McLaughlin who sadly passed away last year. Bronagh’s family were joined by members and staff of FDST as they took part in lots of different dances. Photos: Martin McKeown.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:27 pm
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, in Guildhall Square.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Enjoying the 'Boogie for Bronagh'.
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
Alderman Graham Warke hosted a Dance A Thon (Boogie for Bronagh) in aid of his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The event in Guildhall Square is held in memory of Bronagh McLaughlin who passed away last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.05.22
Derry CityStrabane District Council