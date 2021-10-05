Pink Ladies coffee mornings and monthly support meetings set to return

The coffee mornings have been renamed in honour of the late Maisie Crawford.

Maisie, who was well known all over the city for her charitable work, sadly passed away in 2019.

She was the driving force behind the Pink Ladies coffee mornings in the Waterside before her death.

They have been unable to go ahead during the covid pandemic due to restrictions. However, they are to return next week and will offer invaluable support to women who are going through a cancer journey, have been affected by cancer or their carers.

Michelle McLaren, from the Pink Ladies, said October was a perfect month to relaunch the coffee morning, as it is breast cancer awareness month and many women have had to go through their cancer journey alone as a result of the global pandemic.

She added that is was ‘lovely tribute’ to rename the monthly event in Maisie’s memory, as she was such a huge part of the Pink Ladies.

Maisie’s daugher, Lynn, said her mother ‘would have been delighted’ with the honour.

“The coffee mornings were a huge help to me after Mum was diagnosed. I want to do what I can to keep the coffee mornings going for her and to keep her memory alive.”

The first coffee morning will take place at 11am on October 11.