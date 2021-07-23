Pink Lady Geraldine McGurk was an ‘extremely kind and generous person’

Geraldine pictured with members of her family.

Geraldine was a much loved mother, grandmother, partner, sister, aunt, friend and Pink Lady.

Geraldine was the matriarch of her family, who all adored her and whom she equally adored. She is sorely missed by her children Paula, Stephen, Ciaran and twins Clare and Carol and eleven grandchildren. And by her sisters Alanna, Nancy, Noleen and Bernadette and brother Jim. Sadly, Geraldine’s partner Tommy passed away within the last few months also.

We first got to know Geraldine when she joined the Pink Ladies in 2008, along with her friend Geraldine Deery and they became affectionately known as the two Gs, and were inseparable along with their friends Angela and Mary who were pink ladies.

Geraldine with members of her family.

Right from the beginning Geraldine and wee Geraldine were active members, getting stuck into doing whatever was needed to develop the group, raise awareness and support women going through or affected by breast cancer.

Geraldine was passionate about raising awareness and the importance of early detection as Geraldine’s own cancer was found at one of her regular mammogram screening appointments.

Geraldine immediately joined the Management Committee of the Pink Ladies and soon became the Chairperson, a role she took to with energy and compassion. She spoke at events, rallies, met politicians, went on the radio and tv and promoted the message of cancer awareness and support everywhere she went.

Geraldine loved to sing, when the Pink Ladies formed a choir she immediately joined and loved her time with the other women in the choir.

The two Geraldines: Pink Ladies Geraldine Deery and Geraldine McGurk.

Geraldine loved to dress up and the fact that breast cancer awareness month fell in October meant we combined that with Halloween as a fundraiser for many years. Again both Geraldine’s took to selling tickets, helping out on the night and encouraging all their family and friends to attend. When we went away on trips, the two Gs provided the entertainment always dressing up or organising activities.

Geraldine was at the fore of lobbying for the NW Cancer Centre, she led the campaign when the centre was stopped in 2011. Geraldine brought people together from Derry, Donegal and again led a number of delegations to Stormont to insist that people from this region should not have to travel for cancer treatment and needed to be near their families whilst going through such treatment.

Geraldine’s work did not stop there, she continued to support families and those in need.

At Christmas Geraldine often got her family involved she gathered up donations and purchased items which she donated to Dove House and Hillcrest Trust Christmas appeals. Geraldine was an extremely kind and generous person.

Geraldine McGurk pictured with Karen Mullan and Donna Hutton.

Geraldine was the life and soul of our lives, she was a friend to everyone in the Pink Ladies, the Pink Panthers and the choir.

Whilst Geraldine gave so much to her pink ladies her family was the most precious and proudest of her accomplishments, she proudly spoke about all her grandchildren and always loved family celebrations with her children, grandchildren, partner and sisters and of course Wee G.

She is deeply missed by us, but her many achievements will live on and we are the lucky ones to have a friend like Geraldine.

On her first anniversary our thoughts are with Geraldine’s family, her girl’s, her sons, grandchildren, sisters, brother and best friend Geraldine.

We love you Geraldine, thanks for the laughs, hugs and love,