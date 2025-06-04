Pioneering Derry priest Fr Billy McLaughlin passes away in Inishowen

Pioneering Derry priest Monsignor William ‘Fr. Billy’ McLaughlin has sadly passed away in Inishowen.

The 90-year-old cleric died peacefully in his late home Nazareth House, Fahan on Tuesday.

Fr. Billy is mourned by his brothers Neil, Seán, and Colm, Seán’s partner Dácil, his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Fr. McLaughlin was originally from Lewis Street in Rosemount.

Fr. Billy McLaughlin, not long after his ordination, and towards the latter part of his active ministry.

He spent much of his ministry in the United States pastoring at Our Lady Queen of Angels (OLQA) in Newport Beach in Orange County, California, from 1984.

The Derry man is credited with helping that community grow to over four thousand households within two decades.

According to the parish official history: “One of Fr. McLaughlin’s legacies was the recognition that OLQA has been richly blessed with financial and human resources other parishes do not have and we must share what we have been so generously given.”

When he retired after 46 years in the priesthood and decided to return to Ireland Luis Pena, writing in the Daily Pilot, a Los Angeles Times publication that covers Newport Beach, wrote: “A beloved Catholic priest bid farewell to his parish on Sunday with laughs and tears from his congregation...the gathering to say goodbye was so large that it overflowed out of the church’s doors with many parents carrying their children in their arms.

The late Monsignor Billy McLaughlin, originally from Lewis Street, Rosemount, celebrating his 90th birthday with family and friends at Nazareth House, Fahan, last November.

“When his informal goodbye was complete he was given a standing ovation.”

Last November Fr. Billy celebrated his 90th birthday in the company of his family and friends at Nazareth House.

Fr. McLaughlin’s Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Cockhill at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.