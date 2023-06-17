Pizza delivery driver shaken as car hijacked in Derry and later found in Donegal

Detectives are appealing for information following the hijacking on Friday night, June 16.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “At approximately 9.40pm, we received a report that a pizza delivery vehicle had been hijacked on Abercorn Road in the city.

“The driver was making a delivery when he was approached by two people who made off in his car in the direction of Lower Bennett Street.

PSNI.

“The driver was uninjured but left badly shaken by his ordeal."

He added that the car, black Ford Focus, was located a short time later in Letterkenny and two people arrested by An Garda Síochána.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, seen the car or has CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2225 of 16/06/23.”

