SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “It is very welcome news that the Planning Committee has approved plans for these Public Realm works along Clooney Terrace. We are all aware of the great heritage that the City has to offer, with our historic walls and cannons. However, I would imagine that many people might blink and miss the cannon on Clooney Terrace beside the All Saints Church. I am therefore delighted that this new area will be provided for the cannon to be displayed.