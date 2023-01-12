Planning approved for new cannon display area on Derry road
Plans have been approved to enhance the streetscape around Clooney Terrace, including the provision of a new Cannon display area.
The cannon is located adjacent to All Saints Church, where the congregation have been campaigning for a spruce-up of the area since 2017.
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “It is very welcome news that the Planning Committee has approved plans for these Public Realm works along Clooney Terrace. We are all aware of the great heritage that the City has to offer, with our historic walls and cannons. However, I would imagine that many people might blink and miss the cannon on Clooney Terrace beside the All Saints Church. I am therefore delighted that this new area will be provided for the cannon to be displayed.
“My office will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities to make improvements to our local roads and paths so that everyone can benefit from improvements in their area.”