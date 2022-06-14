Planning permission sought for major new development in Bridgend

Permission is sought for 124 parking spaces, 28 bicycle parking spaces, landscaping and signage. The application states the ‘scheme’ consists of ‘Block one’ a two-storey building with four retail units on the ground floor and four offices on the first floor. Blocks two and three both consist of a three storey building, comprising five retail units on the ground floor and five offices on each of the first and second floors, Block four is a three storey building, comprising two retail units on the ground floor with two offices on each of the first and second floors. Permission is also sought for the decommissioning of the existing effluent treatment plant serving an existing premises on an adjacent site and a new pumping station to cater for sewage from both existing new premises ‘all to pump to existing public mains foul sewer,’ a new storm water interceptor,’ and advertising signage hoarding at the front of the site, all with access via existing entrance and part access road permitted under planning reference 07/70777, with connection to mains services and all associated infrastructure and site development works.