Planning permission sought to change vacant bank in Moville into restaurant and apartment

By Laura Glenn
Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:46 BST
A planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council to change a vacant bank building in Moville into a restaurant and apartment.

The application, which is at pre-validation stage, is for a development at Main Street, Moville and has been submitted to the council by Paul and Louise McElvaney.

It seeks a change of use from a vacant bank building to a first-floor residential apartment and a ground floor licensed restaurant, with the demolition of a rear, single-storey extension and the construction of a new part, two-storey and part single-storey rear extension, to include (1) restaurant dining area (2) ancilliary kitchen, toilets and stores, (3) external dining and smoking area, (4) external ancilliary stores, (5) associated site works (6) restaurant signage and (7) apartment amenity space and connection all public services.

The application decision due date is expected to be April 1, 2025.

You can view the full application at https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2560144/0

