Plans for a new, 22-dwelling development in Derry have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The planning application, for ten one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments, at 23-29 Carlisle Road, were recently submitted to the council ‘s planning portal.

Plans were also submitted for “associated amenity space, ground floor café and all associated works” at the site.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the 0.6-hectare site was a vacant brownfield area that previously housed commercial properties.

Carlisle Road. (Google Earth)

The Statement added: “The site is within the central area of the city, just outside the city walls, and is located on a busy commercial street surrounded on all sides but one – the east – by a dense and mixed use of commercial retail and office.

“The site has a generous street frontage, along Carlisle Road, and views to the east across the River Foyle towards the Waterside area of the city.

“It is located in close proximity to a range of amenities including bars and restaurants, Foyleside Shopping Centre, sport and recreation facilities, and bus and train stations.

“The development will respect adjacent and rear housing areas, particularly Carlisle Methodist Church and dwellings at Bridge Road.

The Carlisle Road application site.

“The development will not be detrimental to the character of the area, and the layout and design of the development is in keeping with the principle set out in ‘Creating Places’.

“The site is based in the central area of the city, is deemed to be facilitated with adequate car parking, and as such no on-site parking is required.

“The design and form of buildings is, and use of materials to be, visually compatible with the joining properties and the existing neighbourhood. The site is in a prime commercial location and a valuable piece of real estate.

“It is set in an area of high density accommodation, and there is an obvious need to maximise the site as few sites remain in the inner city area of this size.”

The application will be presented to members at a future Derry City & Strabane District Council Planning Committee meeting.

