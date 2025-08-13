Plans for three glamping pods near Donemana submitted to Derry & Strabane Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received plans for three glamping pods near Donemana.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the pods in the townland of Loughash, between Plumbridge and Donemana and, according to an accompanying Design and Access Statement will take the form of shepherds’ huts, which will be built locally by ‘expert craftsmen using eco-friendly products’.

The Statement added: “All materials are sourced from recycled products and sustainable forests.

“This area has numerous other accommodation units such as the Owenkillew Accommodation Centre, Cranagh Cottages, Plumbridge Glamping Pod, various B&B’s and Guest houses, and there has always been a need for self-catering units.

The applicants say the planned glamping pods will serve nearby attractions such as Gortin Glen Forest Park (pic; Design and Access Statement)

“Due to the small scale of the development proposed it will integrate into the landscape and additional planting will allow it to blend with established trees and hedging and will be therefore practically unnoticeable.

“The development is close to the settlements of Donemana and Plumbridge and certainly within easy walking distance of the village.”

"But,” the statement adds that the development “will not dominate it, adversely affect landscape setting, or otherwise contribute to urban sprawl”.

