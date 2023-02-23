News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Plans submitted for pet crematorium in Inishowen

A planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for a pet crematorium in Inishowen.

By Laura Glenn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 12:44pm

A planning application was submitted by Francesca McDaid for the change of use of part of an existing farm machinery shed/workshop to create the pet crematorium with incinerator and all associated site development works at Glack or Bohullion, Inch Island.

Donegal County Council is expected to decide on the application by April 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In January, the council granted permission for a pet crematorium in Cloghanmore, Cloghan, Co. Donegal.

A planning application has been submitted for a pet crematorium in Co. Donegal.
Donegal County CouncilInishowenDonegal