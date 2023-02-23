Plans submitted for pet crematorium in Inishowen
A planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for a pet crematorium in Inishowen.
By Laura Glenn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 12:44pm
A planning application was submitted by Francesca McDaid for the change of use of part of an existing farm machinery shed/workshop to create the pet crematorium with incinerator and all associated site development works at Glack or Bohullion, Inch Island.
Donegal County Council is expected to decide on the application by April 9.
In January, the council granted permission for a pet crematorium in Cloghanmore, Cloghan, Co. Donegal.