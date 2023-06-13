The committee met on Monday afternoon, where they heard from Head of Culture, Aideen McCarter, that two successful bidders declined to lease the café space due to the lack of a suitable kitchen. The issue is exasperated by building limitations due to the historic nature of the Guildhall.

Aideen said: “The space itself there is quite complex and the bidders were very keen to take the space. We were very specific about the spec when we put the tender out and one of the issues we had is that we would have bidders who came to ask about changes and we said we were unable to make them. So, it was probably down to some of the bidders hoping that those changes could be made but, unfortunately, due to the way our process works, it wouldn’t have been fair to people who didn’t submit. We’ve learned a lot from the feedback we got from both the potential bidders and, indeed, from some people who did bid.

"We have an opportunity to look at it, and we are going to do that, with our own property services and building control team to see what we can do to make it a more attractive commercial space. It is complex because, with the nature of this building, we’re just not at liberty to go and do some of the stuff that you might be able to do in an industrial unit somewhere else but if we can do it, we will.

Guildhall

"The benefit of doing this temporary arrangement for the summer months is that it will allow us to see if we can do it. It may be that after the summer months, we make a decision on how we’ll proceed but it might be that we keep it ourselves. We’re keeping that option open.”

Councillor Grace Uí Niallais said: “I’m very aware of how much a café is at the heart of the Guildhall or any civic centre. We completely agree that it’s a positive move to put the shop in there during the summer months. A wasted space is just a waste of money, you may as well use it for good.

"Going forward, it might be beneficial to look at putting something outside – if the listed building cannot cater for the needs of a kitchen, potentially an outside catering van could attract tourists to the Guildhall itself.”

Councillor Derek Hussey endorsed Cllr Uí Niallais’ idea while Cllr John McGowan thanked the staff who created the idea of a pop-up gift shop. “From my point of view, it’s a good idea to test the market. We already have one in the entrance on the way in but you sometimes walk straight past it. I think it’s a really good idea and the staff who came up with it are to be commended. with the footfall in here, it’s crazy to not have a giftshop.”

Alderman Ryan McCready said: “I endorse and approve the temporary measure and if that temporary measure is good for us with good revenue, and is better than a café that would be in there, then it’s about thinking beyond that. I’m really concerned about the withdrawal from two reputable establishments at that late stage.”