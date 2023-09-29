Plaque in memory of late Archie Jack who discovered La Trinidad Valencera at Kinnagoe Bay
Sperrin independent Councillor Raymond Barr led the tributes to the Strabane man at the Council meeting on Wednesday, September 27.
Mr. Jack, along with other members of The City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club, began the search for the wreck of the Spanish Armada vessel ‘La Trinidad Valencera’, which sank off Inishowen’s Kinnagoe Bay in the 16th century, in 1968.
In February 1971 Mr. Jack and his colleagues made a major breakthrough in their search, discovering a cannon.
The finding, and subsequent excavation, led to the ship’s discovery, and materials gathered over the next decade were found and put on display at The Tower Museum, Derry, and Belfast’s Ulster Museum.
Colr. Barr proposed that the plaque be placed in the Alley Theatre, Strabane, as a ‘permanent tribute to Archie and his story, which need to be remembered’.
He told the Council how Archie ‘fell in love’ with Kinnagoe Bay and would spend every summer there camping, ‘talking to anyone who cared to listen to his story’ and educating locals and visitors.
On August 28, an event was held at the bay celebrating Mr. Jack’s life, as he loved the area so much he would swim in the sea almost every day and even had his honeymoon there.
Ballyarnett Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy attended the event and said there was ‘a lot of love and appreciation in the local area’ from the ‘many people who met him since he has been camping and sharing knowledge on the site’.