News you can trust since 1772

Plaque in memory of late Archie Jack who discovered La Trinidad Valencera at Kinnagoe Bay

Derry City and Strabane District Council has proposed the installation of a plaque to commemorate Armada diver Archie Jack who passed away last month, aged 84.
By Andrew Balfour
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sperrin independent Councillor Raymond Barr led the tributes to the Strabane man at the Council meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

Mr. Jack, along with other members of The City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club, began the search for the wreck of the Spanish Armada vessel ‘La Trinidad Valencera’, which sank off Inishowen’s Kinnagoe Bay in the 16th century, in 1968.

Read More
When Derry divers discovered a Spanish Armada wreck off Donegal coast
1971... City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club members Archie Jack (left) and Pat Stewart (right), who located the wreck of the Spanish Armada, pictured with Dr. Keith Lindley, lecturer in history at Magee University, who is holding a swivel-type gun recovered from the wreck.1971... City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club members Archie Jack (left) and Pat Stewart (right), who located the wreck of the Spanish Armada, pictured with Dr. Keith Lindley, lecturer in history at Magee University, who is holding a swivel-type gun recovered from the wreck.
1971... City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club members Archie Jack (left) and Pat Stewart (right), who located the wreck of the Spanish Armada, pictured with Dr. Keith Lindley, lecturer in history at Magee University, who is holding a swivel-type gun recovered from the wreck.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In February 1971 Mr. Jack and his colleagues made a major breakthrough in their search, discovering a cannon.

The finding, and subsequent excavation, led to the ship’s discovery, and materials gathered over the next decade were found and put on display at The Tower Museum, Derry, and Belfast’s Ulster Museum.

Colr. Barr proposed that the plaque be placed in the Alley Theatre, Strabane, as a ‘permanent tribute to Archie and his story, which need to be remembered’.

‘They fell upon the Bishop and they mangled him with many a wound’ - 420 years ago Bishop Redmond O’Gallagher was murdered by Henry Docwra’s men outside Derry

Archie Jack, seated, on left, with the team of divers who discovered La Trinidad Valencera, one of the largest ships in the Armada Fleet which sunk near Kinnagoe Bay in 1588, alongside Charlie Perkinson (centre) and local historian Roy Hamilton (on right). Standing, from left, are Jack Scoltock, Jim Kidd, Fiona Tracey, educational assistant, Heritage and Museum Services, Derry City Council, Patrick Stewart, Michael Morrison, Stan Donaghey, John Davidson and Eddie McMonagle.Archie Jack, seated, on left, with the team of divers who discovered La Trinidad Valencera, one of the largest ships in the Armada Fleet which sunk near Kinnagoe Bay in 1588, alongside Charlie Perkinson (centre) and local historian Roy Hamilton (on right). Standing, from left, are Jack Scoltock, Jim Kidd, Fiona Tracey, educational assistant, Heritage and Museum Services, Derry City Council, Patrick Stewart, Michael Morrison, Stan Donaghey, John Davidson and Eddie McMonagle.
Archie Jack, seated, on left, with the team of divers who discovered La Trinidad Valencera, one of the largest ships in the Armada Fleet which sunk near Kinnagoe Bay in 1588, alongside Charlie Perkinson (centre) and local historian Roy Hamilton (on right). Standing, from left, are Jack Scoltock, Jim Kidd, Fiona Tracey, educational assistant, Heritage and Museum Services, Derry City Council, Patrick Stewart, Michael Morrison, Stan Donaghey, John Davidson and Eddie McMonagle.

He told the Council how Archie ‘fell in love’ with Kinnagoe Bay and would spend every summer there camping, ‘talking to anyone who cared to listen to his story’ and educating locals and visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On August 28, an event was held at the bay celebrating Mr. Jack’s life, as he loved the area so much he would swim in the sea almost every day and even had his honeymoon there.

17 of the best beaches in Derry and Donegal to go for a swim and cool down

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy attended the event and said there was ‘a lot of love and appreciation in the local area’ from the ‘many people who met him since he has been camping and sharing knowledge on the site’.

Derry needs to fully exploit the rich legacy of the Spanish Armada

Related topics:La Trinidad ValenceraDerry CityRedmond O'GallagherStrabane District Council