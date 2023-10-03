Play Therapy in Derry helping young people cope with life, loss and more

Jade Lyttle

Jade, who is originally from Castlerock, works with children aged four to 11 dealing with a range of issues, from grief to behavioural problems.

She said: “The best way I describe Play Therapy is that it gives children the opportunity to work through their feelings, emotions and experiences through play and metaphor. Children I work with have a varied range of needs; things like bereavement, parental separation, children with additional needs, if they are finding it difficult to concentrate in school or having big emotions at home which is showing as behavioural issues. Every day is different in play therapy and you get to meet so many different children.

"A big part of my work is meeting with families and parents to try and promote continuing the work at home. I try to give the parents tips and tools that they can use at home to try and make that lasting impact with the children.”

Jade's play therapy room in Ebrington Terrace

Jade studied Early Childhood Care, Health and Educaton in university, with the aim of becoming a primary school teacher, but she soon realised that play therapy was the career for her.

"These days, there’s such a big emphasis on emotional well-being and mental health, particularly with children,” she said. “If you can put those support systems in place early on in life, people are less likely to have issues further down the line. After university, I came across play therapy on the internet so I looked into what it was and what it involved and then I got a postgrad certificate in Therapeutic Play and then a postgraduate diploma in play therapy. There is a difference between the two; at the minute I’m working with children through therapeutic play, which is working with children who display mild to moderate needs. Play therapy is tailored to children with more severe difficulties.

"I am currently doing a day in Ebrington but I also practice in Coleraine and I’m in a few different schools around here too. I’ve dedicated a day to each area to spread myself out and reach children who need that support in their local area, so they don’t have to travel to get the support they need. The work I do is child-led, so very much based on what a child brings to me in a session. Child therapy has gotten more popular in recent years and like a lot of mental health support systems, there’s always been that stigma attached in terms of therapy. I would always say that a child’s physical health is always monitored and treated accordingly so why shouldn’t their emotional health and well-being be looked after too?"

