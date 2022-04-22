Poetry recital and Easter Egg hunt under ancient oaks of Boomhall

Everyone enjoying themselves at the tree plant and egg hunt at Boomhall.

In fact, some of the oak trees at the riverside estate are more than four hundred years old; some pre-date the Siege of Derry (1688-89).

This Easter, under the great oaks at Boomhall, Mayor Graham Warke and members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust were treated to a poetry recital - by Anne Craig - of “The Oak Tree” by Cecil Frances Alexander whose family planted many of the oaks there.

Mrs Alexander is primarily famous for writing the hymns “All Things Bright and Beautiful”, “Once in Royal David’s City” and “There is a Green Hill Far Away”.

The tree plant was hosted by the Boomhall Trust and the Woodland Trust.

Her husband was William Alexander, the Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and, later, Archbishop of Armagh, whose father was raised at Boomhall by William’s great grandmother, Ann Alexander (née Mc Cullough of Ballyarton, Claudy).

Cecil Frances Alexander died at the Bishop’s Palace in Derry and was buried in Derry City Cemetery. Her husband is buried beside her.

This week, Anne Craig recited “The Oak Tree” to members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust under the ancient trees of Boomhall.

They had gathered there to help the Boomhall Trust and Woodland Trust transplant germinated acorns on site.

Mayor Graham Warke and Bart O'Donnell, of Boomhall Trust, with members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

The event culminated in a fun Easter Egg Hunt.

Graham Warke’s chosen charity for his Mayoral year is the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Graham Warke takes a phone call during the egg hunt and tree plant at Boomhall.