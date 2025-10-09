Poignant photos of the vigil and art exhibition 'Her name was Hind' at Free Derry Corner

‘Her Name Was Hind’ was displayed at Free Derry Corner, with the vigil including a replica of the car that Hind died in along with her family.

The replica car was designed with 355 ‘bullet holes’, mirroring the number of bullets discovered in the original vehicle.

Speaking at the event was Rise for Palestine member Brónach McMonagle, who related the story behind the vigil.

"Hind was travelling with her uncle to flee the danger they were in. They were surrounded by Israeli tanks at that time. Shots were fired into the car, which killed the uncle and other family members. She was left injured. She phoned the Red Crescent. The woman on the phone talked her through, said prayers with her, then the phone went quiet when more gunshots were fired," said Brónach.

"Hind was left for hours, injured, with her family dead around her while she waited for the two Red Crescent workers. Unfortunately, they were also killed on the way to her.

“Hind is only one of the tens of thousands of children who have been murdered. We chose Hind's story because it went worldwide. Fortunately, Hind's mummy has been able to get out of Gaza."

Brónach said the art exhibit and vigil paints a picture of what the children in Gaza are facing, along with starvation, famine, disease and explosives.

“Every one of us was in tears,” said Brónach, describing the response to the vigil. “You can’t even describe the emotion; it's moral trauma. You feel something, but you can't do anything about it. You feel a bit helpless. It's about keeping the memory alive and the story of Gaza in people’s minds. It's all sorts of emotions: helplessness, sadness, hurt.

“Just as a mother, you want to reach out and save. Looking at the bullets on the car, it's indescribable.”

The event is part of Rise For Palestine's solidarity week for Palestine, a week of events to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine.

1 . 'Her name was Hind' : 'Her name was Hind' 'Her name was Hind,' an art exhibition and vigil held in honour of six-year-old Hind, serves as a tribute to her memory and a representation of the dangers that children face in Palestine. The bullet holes in the car illustrate the number of bullets found in the car where Hind and her family died. Photo: Jack Tibbetts Photo Sales

