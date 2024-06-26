Poignant tribute to late St. Joseph’s Boys’ School teacher as Damian Tracey Chaplaincy Room opens in Creggan institution

Former colleagues of the much-missed St. Joseph’s teacher were joined by Damian’s mother and father Jean and Joseph and his wife Nuala for the unveiling of The Damian Tracey Chaplaincy Room on Monday.

Damian passed away from cancer in October 2011. He was 31.

His sister Lisa Sturgeon and nephew Matthew Sturgeon were among those who attended the special opening this week.

The new facility was blessed by the School Chaplain Fr. Colum Clerkin, while Principal Ciara Deane presented Mr. and Mrs. Tracey with a bouquet of flowers in memory of Damian.

Last year a new 4G pitch at St. Joseph’s was named in memory of Damian’s close friend Sean O’Kane, a former colleague at the Creggan institution, who succumbed to cancer in January 2022.

Joseph and Jean Tracey, parents of the late Damian Tracey performing the opening of The Damian Tracey Chaplaincy Room at St. Joseph's Boys' School on Monday last. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Fr Colum Clerkin performing the blessing at the opening of The Damian Tracey Chaplaincy Room at St. Joseph's Boys' School on Monday.

Mrs. Catherine Lagan, teacher, speaking at the opening of the new Damian Tracey Room on Monday.