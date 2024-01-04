News you can trust since 1772

Police appeal for information after arson in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a fire on the Buncrana Road in the city during the early hours of today, Thursday 4 January.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT
Police received a report just before 2.30am that a house under construction had been set alight causing significant damage. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service believe the fire was deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information which may assist the investigation. The number to call is 101, quoting 109 of 04/01/24 or report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.