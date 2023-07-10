Police appeal for information after Derry house burgled with golf club
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Grafton Street area of Derry on Sunday 9th July.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST
Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that a 34 year old man had been assaulted in a house in the Grafton Street area. Two men, one armed with a golf club forced their way into the property and assaulted the man. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.