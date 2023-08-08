News you can trust since 1772

Police appeal for information after house set on fire in Derry

Detectives are investigating a fire at a house in the Waterside area of Derry reported to police at around 11pm on Monday 7th August.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Police were in the Bonds Street area today conducting enquiries.Police were in the Bonds Street area today conducting enquiries.
Both NIFRS and police attended the scene where it’s believed a window had been broken and an accelerant was used to start the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of any injuries, however, damage has been caused to the house.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division said: "This was a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.”

"The fire, which is being investigated as arson, could have spread and we could be dealing with a very different situation today."

Anyone with information about what happened or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bonds Street area at around 11pm last night is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2027 of 07/08/23. You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

