Police were in the Bonds Street area today conducting enquiries.

Both NIFRS and police attended the scene where it’s believed a window had been broken and an accelerant was used to start the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of any injuries, however, damage has been caused to the house.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division said: "This was a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.”

"The fire, which is being investigated as arson, could have spread and we could be dealing with a very different situation today."