Police appeal for information on 'loud bang' in Derry
Police in Derry received a report of what was described as a loud bang and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious object in Carnhill just after 7.40pm on Wednesday, 20 September.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and recovered what is believed to have been some type of flare object. No homes were evacuated as the incident was dealt with.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1701 of 20/09/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org