Police appeal for information on Shane Frane who is unlawfully at large
Frane was convicted in February 2014 of the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in February 2013. He has since breached the conditions of his temporary prison release by absconding from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.
Frane is described as being 6ft 3ins in height, of medium build with blue eyes with a left eye disfigurement. He has tattoos on his upper right arm, has fair hair and speaks with a Republic of Ireland accent.
Despite attempts to arrest Frane, police have been unable to locate him. He may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.
Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1425 on 17/01/2024.
Police would also appeal directly to him to hand himself in.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.