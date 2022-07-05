Police appealing for information after car abandoned in Derry field

It was reported, just before 8am, that a woman was observed at the vehicle - a grey-coloured Mercedes - but, when a member of the public approached her, she left the scene, taking a dog with her.

A man was also reported to have been at the scene and observed leaving. He is described as having worn a blue-coloured top and had a goatee and was reported to have been limping.

Sergeant O’Hara said: “We’re continuing with enquiries into this collision and to establish how this car ended up in a field. In particular, we’re working to locate the woman observed at the scene who had a dog and the man who was observed leaving the area. We believe, at this time, this man and woman were travelling in the vehicle, and can assist us with our enquiries, however, we also want to check on their welfare as we believe they may have sustained injuries.

“If you were in the area, before or around 8am today and believe you saw this vehicle, or may have captured its movements on your dash cam, we would ask that you get in touch with us. I would also make a direct appeal to the man and woman who were observed at the scene of the incident to contact us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 297 of 05/07/22.